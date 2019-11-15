Tree House Brewing ‘Curiosity Sixty’

Brewed by: Tree House Brewing

Style: American Imperial IPA

Alcohol by volume: 8.0%

Notes/Commercial Description: The Curiosity series has seen several iterations, with early batches helping us explore different yeast profiles, fruit additions, and hop combinations while relying heavily upon our tried and true standard process. With our process more locked in than ever, recent Curiosity batches have found us experimenting heavily with specific variables related to mash temperature, our water profile, yeast pitching rates, pH adjustment methodology, conditioning time, dry hopping rates, and dry hop timing — and how these different variable adjustments affect the outcome of the finished beer. Curiosity Fifty Six through Curiosity Sixty have enabled us to make giant leaps in our understanding of what contributes to hop saturation, body, softness, and enjoyability – these discoveries have since been folded into our core beers, elevating our whole portfolio. Sixty focuses heavily on dry hop timing, volume, and pressure. The resulting beer is a vibrant, turbid orange color and tastes like sweet orange cream, mango, peach rings, and pomelo. The body is rich but never sweet, and the carbonation is velvety and smooth. Curiosity Sixty’s vibrant flavor profile is a function of water, malt, hops, & yeast being coaxed into a beautiful symphony of flavor and enjoyability – What better to enjoy a 60th birthday?