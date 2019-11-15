Tree House Brewing ‘Curiosity Sixty Two’

Brewed by: Tree House Brewing

Style: American Imperial IPA

Alcohol by volume: 8.2%

Notes/Commercial Description: Curiosity Sixty Two finds us experimenting with the reasonable limit of hop loads in both the kettle and dry hop. It utilizes the most substantial hop charge in our history, resulting in a beer that is intensely fruity, with sharp balancing bitterness that quenches your thirst and entices the next sip. We taste and smell fruit loops, tropical fruit leather, and tang balanced by a deliberate and satisfying bitterness. This beer is not messing around as it coats the palate with fruity, modern hop nourishment. A landmark Curiosity, indeed – intended to be savored and enjoyed with friends and family alike.