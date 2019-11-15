Tree House Brewing ‘Curiosity Sixty Three’

Brewed by: Tree House Brewing

Style: American Imperial IPA

Alcohol by volume: 8.3%

Notes/Commercial Description: As a brewery, we have a stated goal to constantly improve, and question our existing processes in an endeavor to make our beer better. One of the hallmark attributes of Tree House Brewing Company is continuous evolution, candid self assessment, and progressive hands on experimentation. We are focused on process now more than ever, and have used the recent curiosity beers to refine and question our process while investigating highly specific variables related to mash temperature, our water profile, yeast pitching rates, kettle & dry hopping rates, and pH adjustment methodology. Curiosity Sixty Three shares much in common with Curiosity Sixty Two, with the exception of the malt bill. On Curiosity Sixty Two, we utilized appreciable amounts of aromatic malt to give a rich, candied sweetness to the malt body. On Curiosity Sixty Three, we opted for a super simple malt bill of 2-row and dextrin malt. The kettle & dry hop charges remained the same, and a significant uptick in calcium sulfate was utilized. The result is a sharper but brighter tasting beer, with vibrant and clear notes of citrus, starfruit, and pineapple balanced by a light malt body and dry finish. If you like your hoppy beers with intensity and mouth coating flavors, Curiosity Sixty Three will undoubtedly satisfy that craving. Like all Curiosity beers, the lessons learned here will be subtly folded into our existing core beers, elevating our whole line-up. This will never not be fun!