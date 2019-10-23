Track 7 Brewing ‘Hazy Panic’

Menu
Posted on October 23, 2019
by brewsandbbq2016
Leave a Comment
Brewed by: Track 7 Brewing
Style: New England IPA
Alcohol by volume (ABV): 7.0%
Notes / Commercial Description:
Category: GeneralTags: Beer, California, Craft Beer, Track 7 Brewing
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.