Springdale Barrel Room ‘Brigadeiro’

Springdale Barrel Room ‘Brigadeiro’

Brewed by: Springdale Barrel Room

Style: English Oatmeal Stout

Alcohol by volume (ABV): 7.5%

Notes / Commercial Description: Springdale Barrel Room is where we let our yeasts and imagination run wild. But we don’t get much done without coffee and Brazilian treats from one of our neighborhood bakeries. Enjoy this creamy coffee and chocolate infused oatmeal stout while plotting to win your day.