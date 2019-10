Solemn Oath Brewery ‘Strange Old Woods’

Brewed by: Solemn Oath Brewery

Style: New England IPA

Alcohol by volume (ABV): 6.5%

Notes / Commercial Description: A mammoth feast of papaya, passionfruit, mango, tangerine and key lime. Properly hazed, mellowed bitterness and a round mound of ripe and juicy hop flavor.