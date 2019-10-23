Great Notion Brewing ‘Peanut Brother’

Posted on October 23, 2019 by

Leave a Comment

Great Notion Brewing ‘Peanut Brother’

Brewed by: Great Notion Brewing

Style: English Sweet/Milk Stout

Alcohol by volume (ABV): 8.5%

Notes / Commercial Description: Peanut Brother is our Imperial Milk Stout aged on peanut butter, and raw chocolate.

Category: GeneralTags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Follow Brews 'N' BBQ on WordPress.com
%d bloggers like this: