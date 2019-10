Great Notion Brewing ‘Guava Mochi’

Brewed by: Great Notion Brewing

Style: New England IPA

Alcohol by volume (ABV): 7.0%

Notes / Commercial Description: This mochi inspired IPA was brewed with toasted rice and fermented with milk sugar and guava puree. We conditioned this unique beverage on hand toasted coconut and vanilla bean.