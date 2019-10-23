Brewmaster Jack ‘Crushendo’

Brewmaster Jack ‘Crushendo’

Brewed by: Brewmaster Jack

Style: American IPA

Alcohol by volume (ABV): 5.0%

Notes / Commercial Description: A session IPA brewed with equal parts pineapple juice and love

